Vaultz Capital, a listed company, increased its holdings of 40 bitcoins and now holds a total of 50 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/06/30 14:43

PANews reported on June 30 that Vaultz Capital, a digital asset operating company listed in the UK, increased its holdings of 40 bitcoins, at an average price of US$107,995 per coin, with a total value of approximately US$4.43 million, and a total holding of 50 bitcoins.