Metaplanet Buys Another 1,005 BTC, Enters Top 5 Bitcoin Holders List – Stock Surges 10%

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/30 14:58
Japanese Metaplanet has announced a fresh 1,005 Bitcoin purchase on Monday, making it the 5th largest corporate Bitcoin holder. The company now holds 13,350 BTC acquired for a total of $1.4 billion, per current prices.

Tokyo-listed Metaplanet, which already surpassed Tesla in corporate Bitcoin holdings last week, has now overtaken Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital, which holds 12,830 BTC, and miner CleanSpark, with 12,502 BTC.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy is both aggressive and transparent. The recent purchase adds to its high-profile Bitcoin buying spree in the past months. As of mid-April 2025, the corporate holder’s total Bitcoin holdings were only 4,525 BTC, entering the world’s top ten public Bitcoin-holding companies.

Further, the firm also announced Monday, a 30 billion JPY ($208 million) in 0% ordinary bonds to acquire additional Bitcoin.

Mataplanet’s Ambitious 2025 Plan Fulfilled, ‘555 Million Plan’ in Line

Metaplanet publicly committed to building a substantial Bitcoin treasury, stressing that it doesn’t view Bitcoin as just a treasury asset. Rather, it considers Bitcoin as a strategic hedge against inflation and fiat currency devaluation, echoing the playbook of global leaders.

Metaplanet announced to accumulate 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025, which it already reached on June 16. The company initially announced acquiring 21,000 BTC by 2026 and later updated its treasury strategy, launching its sweeping “555 Million Plan,” and aiming to raise $5.4 billion to buy 210,000 BTC by 2027.

“Just 3 months ago, we announced live at our shareholder meeting that we hit 3,350 BTC — and now we’ve added 10,000 more to reach 13,350 BTC,” CEO Simon Gerovich wrote on X.

Stocks Jump 10% Following Fresh BTC Acquisition

Metaplanet’s stock price is up over 10% on Monday, following the announcement of Bitcoin acquisition, per Google Finance data. The stock has risen 53.5% in the past month and 370.7% year-to-date.

The stock price initially dropped after Metaplanet announced its ‘555 Million Plan,’ however, rebounded on Monday and is currently trading 10.47% higher at JPY 1,647 at press time.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin rose 1% to $108,358.7 on Monday over the last 24 hours. However the world’s largest crypto has fallen below the $108K mark and is currently trading at $107,786 at press time, per Coin Market Cap data.

