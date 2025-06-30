AguilaTrades once again opens a BTC short position with 20x leverage By: PANews 2025/06/30 15:01

BTC $120,959.82 -2.04% JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, AguilaTrades once again opened a BTC short position with a leverage of 20 times. The entry price was $107,671.30, the liquidation price was $121,167.75, and the current floating profit was $116,782.01.