CryptoQuant: The current demand for Bitcoin is seriously insufficient, and the amount of Bitcoin sold by miners and long-term holders is higher than the amount purchased by new buyers

PANews reported on June 30 that CryptoQuant tweeted that analyst Crazzyblock believes that the current demand for Bitcoin is seriously insufficient. The amount of Bitcoin flowing into the market from miners and profit-taking LTH (long-term holders) now exceeds the purchases by new buyers.