JD CoinChain Technology: JD Stablecoin has not yet been issued, and any "buy stablecoin" information is fake news By: PANews 2025/06/30 12:57

PANews reported on June 30 that some companies falsely claimed to be partners of JD.com and released information about cooperating with JD.com CoinChain, misleading the industry and public opinion. JD.com CoinChain Technology issued a rumor-refuting announcement this morning, reminding the public to be careful to identify and be wary of "stock recommendation" scams to avoid property losses. At the same time, the public is reminded again that JD.com CoinChain Technology has not yet started issuing stablecoins, nor has it established any related communities. At present, all information about "obtaining JD.com stablecoins" is suspected of fraud. At the same time, JD.com CoinChain Technology will continue to promote the compliance of the project and explore the possibility of reducing costs and improving efficiency for cross-border settlements and personal payments for global enterprises.