[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 30, 2025 – Linqto Freezes Accounts: John Deaton Warns Investors Could Lose $120K+ in Profits By: CryptoNews 2025/06/30 12:29

BTC $120 932,94 -2,05% CAP $0,11102 -14,16% JOHN $0,01518 -1,55% JUNE $0,091 --%

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 0.7%. Bitcoin is performing steadily, with the BTC price hovering around the $108K mark, while Ethereum has lost some ground but still stands above $2,500. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.