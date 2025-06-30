Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $2.22 billion last week, marking three consecutive weeks of net inflows

PANews reported on June 30 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$2.22 billion last week (June 23 to June 27, Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of $1.31 billion. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached $52.31 billion. The second largest was Fidelity's ETF FBTC, with a weekly net inflow of $504 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached $11.96 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow in a single week last week was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a net outflow of US$5.69 million in a single week. The total net outflow of GBTC in history has now reached US$23.25 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$133.17 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.25%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$48.87 billion.