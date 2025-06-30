Metaplanet: Increased holdings by 1,005 BTC, total holdings reached 13,350 By: PANews 2025/06/30 11:06

BTC $120,944.38 -2.01% JUNE $0.091 --%

According to PANews on June 30, Metaplanet tweeted that it had increased its holdings by another 1,005 $BTC, bringing its total holdings to 13,350 BTC. Earlier news , Metaplanet issued 30 billion yen of zero-interest ordinary bonds to increase its holdings of BTC.