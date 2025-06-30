Metaplanet issues 30 billion yen zero-coupon ordinary bonds to increase BTC holdings By: PANews 2025/06/30 10:34

According to PANews on June 30, Metaplanet tweeted that it would issue 30 billion yen of zero-interest ordinary bonds to increase its holdings of BTC.