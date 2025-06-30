AguilaTrades has closed its BTC long position and made a profit of $160,000 By: PANews 2025/06/30 08:20

BTC $120,954.44 -2.00% JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, trader AguilaTrades has closed his BTC (20x) long position and made a profit of $160,000.