Revolut Lists Venice Token VVV PANews 2025/06/13 23:28

VVV $3.074 +7.10% NOW $0.00647 -4.28% TOKEN $0.01364 +2.32%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @AskVenice’s tweet, Venice Token (VVV) is now available on Revolut, Europe’s leading financial application, and is open to trading for users in the EU and the UK.