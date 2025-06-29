OneKey: We have never organized or manipulated any public opinion attacks. OneKey resources have no connection with Resupply. By: PANews 2025/06/29 19:52

PANews reported on June 29 that crypto wallet provider OneKey released a statement on the X platform regarding recent false accusations against OneKey, saying that it had never instigated, organized or manipulated any KOL or user in any form to launch a public opinion attack on Curve or any project. Mr. Yishi participated in the investment entirely in his personal capacity, which was his personal behavior, and no official resources of OneKey were involved in the project. All OneKey products are open source designs, without backdoors, and have been fully audited by professional security teams such as SlowMist.