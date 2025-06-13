British tech firm expands crypto reserves with $5m bitcoin purchase

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:35

Smarter Web Company expands its Bitcoin holdings, as more global firms turn to BTC

Corporate interest in Bitcoin (BTC) is reaching new highs, as more companies expand their holdings. On Friday, June 13, U.K.-based Smarter Web Company announced an additional purchase of 74,27 Bitcoin.

The purchase, worth about $7.7 million, brings the company’s reserves to 242.34 BTC, worth approximately $25 million. The latest transaction was made at an average purchase price of $109,256 per BTC. The overall average purchase price for its reserves stands at $107,002.

The purchase is part of the company’s “10-year plan,” which involves ongoing purchases of BTC for its treasury. The strategy went into effect in April, shortly after the firm went public. The company has also accepted Bitcoin payments since 2023.

Smarter Web Company was founded in 2009 in the U.K. and focuses on web design, development, and other online services. It went public in 2025 through a reverse merger and is listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange. The firm currently has a market cap of more than £377.74 million, with shares rising from £4.50 to over £150 since going public.

Global firms expand BTC holdings

Smarter Web Company is one of several firms using BTC to boost their appeal to investors. Companies typically use a mix of equity and debt to expand their Bitcoin holdings. Management hopes that publicity from the purchases will drive investor interest in the company’s stock.

The strategy was originally pioneered by Michael Saylor, who turned his company into a leveraged bet on Bitcoin. Now, similar reserve accumulation is increasingly popular among a wide range of firms, including those whose core businesses are unrelated to Bitcoin or crypto.

Among these companies is Trump Media & Technology Group, which plans to raise $2.5 billion to buy BTC with equity and debt. Memestock GameStop is another big BTC buyer, raising $1.75 billion to buy the crypto asset.

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
PANews2025/06/29 18:44

