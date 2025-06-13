Anthony Pompliano plots $750m Bitcoin buy via SPAC merger: report

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:57
Octavia
VIA$0.0209-2.79%

Anthony Pompliano, one of crypto’s most recognizable names, is reportedly preparing to take the helm of a new public company with a singular mission: buying Bitcoin.

Pompliano, known for his influential podcast and massive following on X, is expected to become CEO of ProCapBTC, a new entity planning to raise $750 million to purchase Bitcoin (BTC) directly. 

The company aims to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital 1, a special purpose acquisition company backed by investment firm Cohen & Company, according to Financial Times reporting. 

The deal would mark one of the largest recent crypto-focused capital raises, part of a broader resurgence of interest in digital assets in public markets. 

The deal would mark one of the largest recent crypto-focused capital raises and is part of a broader resurgence of interest in digital assets in public markets. According to people familiar with the talks, ProCapBTC would seek $500 million in equity and $250 million in convertible debt as part of the merger.

If finalized, the move would position the company as a major institutional Bitcoin buyer, following in the footsteps of MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and Japan’s Metaplanet.

Pompliano’s Bitcoin initiative 

Columbus Circle Capital 1 raised $250 million in a May IPO and was created to identify merger targets in sectors like fintech, digital assets, and AI. Cohen & Company, a New York-based boutique investment bank, sponsors the SPAC.

Pompliano is no stranger to dealmaking. Earlier this year, he raised $220 million for a separate blank-check vehicle not involved in this initiative.

The ProCapBTC deal is still under negotiation, and sources say an announcement could come as soon as next week.

The push aligns with a wave of crypto activity that has picked up in recent months amid speculation that digital assets will play a larger role in U.S. economic policy under a second Trump administration.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.18+0.98%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000589-10.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
ビットコイン
BTC$108,608.6+1.30%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0004313-5.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/29 18:44

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

Coinbase has launched Sonic(S) and Newton(NEWT) in the early morning

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence