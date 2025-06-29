In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 8.17% month-on-month to US$125.1 million, of which Ethereum network transaction volume increased by 31.77%.

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market showed signs of recovery in the past week, with transaction volume rising 8.17% to $125.1 million. Market participation indicators remained stable, with the number of NFT buyers remaining unchanged at 1,061,348 (maintaining a growth rate of 50.56%), and the number of NFT sellers increasing by 8.09% to 38,494. The number of NFT transactions increased by 1.82% to 1,717,339.

The transaction volume of the Immutable network was $33.3 million, up 15.34% from the previous week; the transaction volume of the Ethereum network reached $25.6 million, up 31.77%. The transaction volume of the Polygon network was $16.5 million, down 29.42%. The transaction volume of the Mythos Chain network was $14 million, down 1.29%. The number of buyers of most blockchains increased, with Polygon leading with a growth rate of 35.63%, followed by Bitcoin (23.22%) and Mythos Chain (19.32%).

This week's top deals include: