A whale bought 3,810 ETH through FalconX, worth $9.64 million

PANews
2025/06/13 21:15
イーサリアム
ETH$2,426.36-0.90%
LENS
LENS$0.003077+15.54%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, an address purchased approximately 3,810 ETH through the institutional trading platform FalconX, with a total value of US$9.64 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

