Moonshot drops tool to create meme coins using Apple Pay

Moonshot has introduced Moonshot Create, which allows users to generate new meme coins in three easy steps using Apple Pay.

The platform added Apple Pay support on June 27 and expanded beyond trading functionality to include token creation that needs only image uploads and payment processing.

By uploading a meme image, selecting the Create tab, and using Apple Pay to cover network setup costs, users can generate Solana-based tokens. The simplified workflow eliminates technical barriers that previously required knowledge of cryptocurrency or wallet management.

https://twitter.com/moonshot/status/1938617656934117829?s=52

Moonshot fee structure incentivizes creator participation

Each newly created token carries a 0.5% trading fee until reaching “bonding” status, which occurs when the token locks its supply to an on-chain liquidity curve. Post-bonding fees drop to 0.3%, with creators earning up to 50% of all swap fees generated by their token’s trading pool.

Preferred verification status is granted to tokens that reach a fully diluted valuation of $1 million and successfully complete the bonding process. Verified tokens receive front-page placement within Moonshot’s app.

The verification system creates growth incentives where verified coins appear prominently in the discovery tab. Beyond the 50% cap, Moonshot has not revealed the precise revenue distribution between the platform and verified creators.

Pump.fun responds with mobile updates

Competing meme coin launchpad Pump.fun announced mobile application updates on the same day as Moonshot’s launch. New features include a feed tracking quickly rising token prices, one-button purchasing options for supported tokens, and a news section highlighting trending meme coins.

https://twitter.com/pumpdotfun/status/1938609072946987312

The simultaneous product releases indicate rising competition in the meme coin creation space, as platforms strive to capture market share through enhanced user experience and reduced friction.

Both platforms launched their updates amid declining interest in meme coins over recent weeks. Trading volumes and new token launches have decreased as investors shift attention to other cryptocurrency sectors and market conditions remain volatile.

Apple Pay integration removes a major barrier for mainstream users unfamiliar with wallets or DeFi tools. Still, meme coin creation requires a strong grasp of market trends and promotion strategies to drive real trading volume.