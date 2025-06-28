Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

PANews reported on June 28 that according to CNBC, stablecoins are becoming mainstream, and banks and credit card companies are also trying to issue their own crypto tokens. As payment and financial giants enter the stablecoin market, the way funds flow in the United States and even the world may be reshaped.

1. Jose Fernandez da Ponte, senior vice president of blockchain, cryptocurrency and digital currency at PayPal, said that stablecoins are not only a way to transfer value, but in many cases have become an infrastructure layer;

2. Mastercard announced this week that its Multi-Token Network will support four stablecoins;

3. Visa CEO revealed that he is using stablecoins to modernize its infrastructure;

4. JPMorgan Chase launches tokens backed by commercial bank deposits rather than US dollars.