Uptopia — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Uptopia is a blockchain game launch and promotion platform built on the Base network. It helps games attract liquidity, use game tokens and social graphs to grow their audience.

The project has raised $4 million from Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, The Spartan Group and others.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on the drop.

Go to the website and connect your wallet or mail to register an account on the platform: Registering an account. Data: Uptopia Perform actual quests: Completing quests. Data: Uptopia Become active in Discord to get roles. Read more about it in the #ambassador thread.