The Trump team removed more than $6.7 million in liquidity from the liquidity pool By: PANews 2025/06/28 14:51

TRUMP $7.495 -2.09% MORE $0.03429 +53.01% USDC $0.9992 -0.05% JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the $TRUMP team removed 749,932 $TRUMP (worth approximately US$6.77 million) and 374,608 USDC from the liquidity pool.