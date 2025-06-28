President of The ETF Store: Ripple's settlement with the US SEC clears the way for spot XRP ETF and BlackRock's involvement By: PANews 2025/06/28 14:13

XRP $2.7908 -4.07% JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on June 28 that Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, tweeted that the end of the lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC has cleared the way for the approval of the spot XRP ETF and removed obstacles for BlackRock's involvement.