Moonshot launches memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create By: PANews 2025/06/28 09:17

PANews reported on June 28 that Moonshot launched the memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create, which allows users to mint Solana-based tokens by submitting images and paying the network initialization fee through Apple Pay. Each newly minted token will be charged a 0.5% transaction fee before "bonding". Once the bond is completed, the fee will drop to 0.3%, and the creator can get up to half of each swap fee generated by the mining pool.