USDC Treasury minted $98.25 million USDC on Ethereum

PANews
2025/06/13 18:30
ユーエスディーシー
USDC$0.9997+0.01%

PANews reported on June 13 that Whale Alert monitoring showed that at 18:26 Beijing time, USDC issuer USDC Treasury minted 98,254,712 USDC on Ethereum, worth approximately US$98,195,759.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.06+1.04%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Bitcoin did go to $1,000,000 this cycle, according to crypto sleuth Pledditor. What does it mean?

Bitcoin did go to $1,000,000 this cycle, according to crypto sleuth Pledditor. What does it mean?

On June 24, 2025, a blogger using the Pledditor handle published an X post that kicks off like this: Bitcoin did go to $1,000,000 this cycle, it’s just the value wasn’t captured by “you”. It was captured by “them”. Then,…
Threshold
T$0.01745-0.22%
Wink
LIKE$0.011787+3.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/27 03:23
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Bitcoin did go to $1,000,000 this cycle, according to crypto sleuth Pledditor. What does it mean?

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence