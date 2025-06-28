Trump: Bitcoin takes pressure off dollar after lower losses in stock market drop highlight crypto resilience By: PANews 2025/06/28 00:40

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that encrypted digital currency is a very interesting thing and we have built a very strong industry. Cryptocurrency creates jobs and Bitcoin also reduces the pressure on the US dollar. In the previous stock market decline, the value of cryptocurrencies fell less than other assets, highlighting the resilience of the encryption field.