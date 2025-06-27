Lnfi Network has integrated RGB protocol By: PANews 2025/06/27 23:49

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin Magazine , Lnfi Network has integrated the RGB protocol to introduce scalable and programmable assets to the Bitcoin Lightning Network, supporting users to trade assets securely and transparently. Lnfi uses the Nostr protocol to encrypt and decentralize order books, effectively preventing manipulation and front-end trading. The platform currently supports standards such as Taproot Assets , RGB , Lrc20 and Ark , and plans to achieve instant settlement of self-custodial transactions through Lightning channels and Ark protocols.