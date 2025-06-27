The annual rate of core PCE in May was 2.7%, higher than the expected 2.6%. By: PANews 2025/06/27 20:31

U $0.002582 -60.67% INDEX $1.016 -2.30% CORE $0.3724 -4.19% MAY $0.03728 -2.61% JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on June 27 that the U.S. core PCE price index recorded an annual rate of 2.7% in May, higher than the expected 2.6%, the highest since February 2025. The U.S. core PCE price index recorded a monthly rate of 0.2% in May, and the market expected it to remain unchanged at 0.1%.