Aijian Group, which has been listed for three consecutive days, said that the company has not carried out stablecoin-related business By: PANews 2025/06/27 19:08

JUNE $0.091 --% NOT $0.001557 -5.00%

PANews reported on June 27 that Aijian Group announced that the company's stock closing price increase deviation value exceeded 20% in three consecutive trading days, which is an abnormal stock trading fluctuation. The company's current production and operation are normal, and there have been no major changes in the internal and external operating environment. The company has paid attention to the concept of "stable currency" in the recent market. After verification by the company, as of now, the company has not carried out stable currency-related business. Investors are kindly requested to pay attention to investment risks and invest rationally.