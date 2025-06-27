RWA On-chain Finance Report: Panoramic Market Report for the First Half of 2025

By: PANews
2025/06/27 17:29
RealLink
REAL$0,08206-1,91%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,091--%
Allo
RWA$0,006274-4,14%

RWA On-chain Finance Report: Panoramic Market Report for the First Half of 2025

On June 26, 2025, RedStone Oracle released the "Real-World Assets in On-chain Finance Report", further advancing into the RWA ecosystem. RedStone's latest report highlights the significant growth and transformative potential of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization in the blockchain ecosystem. Since only $5 billion in 2022, the RWA market has surged to more than $24 billion in mid-2025, firmly ranking as the second fastest growing area of cryptocurrency. The report points out that institutional adoption has shifted from the pilot stage to large-scale deployment, a shift that has benefited from the continuous improvement of infrastructure and the support of major financial institutions including BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase and Franklin Templeton. As RWA tokenization gradually becomes a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain, innovative compliant DeFi integrations and sophisticated pricing oracles led by companies such as RedStone have laid the foundation for building an efficient, transparent and liquid global asset market. With private credit as the main driver of growth, industry forecasts show that the asset tokenization ratio is expected to reach 30% by the early 2030s. RedStone's insights show a bright prospect of unlocking trillions of dollars of value through blockchain.

Please click on the link to view the full report:

RWA On-chain Finance Report: Panoramic Market Report for the First Half of 2025

RWA On-chain Finance Report: Panoramic Market Report for the First Half of 2025

Key Takeaways:

The RWA (real-world asset) tokenization market surges from $5 billion in 2022 to over $24 billion by June 2025 (up 380%), becoming the second fastest growing sector in cryptocurrency after stablecoins. While stablecoins are technically tokenized fiat currencies, we exclude them from this report as our research team is already diving deeper into the subject. Industry forecasts suggest that 10% to 30% of global assets could be tokenized by 2030-2034, and RWA is becoming the bridge connecting over $400 trillion in assets in the traditional financial industry to the blockchain - a figure that is more than 130 times the current cryptocurrency market size of approximately $3 trillion.

Asset tokenization has steadily moved from the pilot experimentation phase to large-scale institutional adoption in 2024-2025. By December 2024, the tokenized real asset market has reached $15.2 billion (excluding stablecoins) and continues to grow, exceeding $24 billion by June 2025, achieving an impressive annual growth of 85%.

The current wave of institutional adoption reflects the accumulation of years of infrastructure construction, which has finally led to large-scale production deployment. Major financial institutions including BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, Franklin Templeton and Apollo have moved from experiments to large-scale applications. At the same time, governments are increasingly viewing blockchain as a key infrastructure for modernizing traditional financial systems and addressing macroeconomic structural challenges. Thanks to the gradual improvement of the regulatory environment, RWAs are experiencing rapid development.

RWAs are entering a new round of growth through DeFi integration with regulated architectures, transforming historically illiquid assets into composable financial primitives. Platforms like Ethena, Maple, Spark, Morpho, Pendle Citadels, Drift Institutional, Kamino, and Securitize’s sTokens enable institutional assets to access DeFi liquidity while maintaining compliance, creating potential opportunities for yield amplification and secondary markets that are difficult to achieve in traditional finance.

As of June 2025, private credit has become the largest RWA tokenization segment at $14 billion, demonstrating strong institutional interest in blockchain-native credit markets. Tokenization addresses key limitations of the industry by reducing operating costs, improving access and distribution, and also provides the potential for a robust secondary liquidity market - while maintaining institutional underwriting standards and providing high-yield opportunities previously only available to accredited investors.

RWA oracles represent a fundamental change that requires a whole new technology stack - professional providers like RedStone are at the forefront of driving complex pricing mechanisms, laying the foundation for institutional adoption. Unlike DeFi's real-time price data, RWA pricing requires a complex architecture that integrates net asset value (NAV), regulatory compliance, and liquidity adjustments, providing critical infrastructure for the integration of trillions of dollars of tokenized assets into decentralized finance (DeFi).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

Hederaの最近のパフォーマンスは市場の注目を集めています。トークンは現在約$0.2245で取引され、過去[…]に7.24%の上昇を記録しています。投稿「HBARが$0.22を維持し、SHIBが0.000013を目指す中、BlockDAGの$420M+の資金調達とBWTアルパインフォーミュラ1®チームとの契約が世界的に注目を集める」はCoindooに最初に掲載されました。
ヘデラ
HBAR$0,21309-3,14%
シバイヌ
SHIB$0,00001201-2,83%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1,3659-5,43%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 03:55
Share
Cantor Fitzgeraldはエヌビディアの目標株価を300ドルに引き上げ、60%の上昇を予測

Cantor Fitzgeraldはエヌビディアの目標株価を300ドルに引き上げ、60%の上昇を予測

Cantor Fitzgeraldは木曜日に共有されたノートによると、Nvidiaの目標価格を240ドルから300ドルに引き上げ、株価が潜在的に59%上昇する可能性を示唆しました。同社は、人工知能チップとシステムの需要が鈍化する兆しはないと主張し、「オーバーウェイト」の評価を維持しました。株価は即時に反応し、上昇しました[...]
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0,0012912+7,20%
Farcana
FAR$0,000321-5,86%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 03:40
Share
リップル（XRP）が主要な5580万ドルのクジラ振替を記録する中、今すぐポートフォリオに追加すべき暗号資産

リップル（XRP）が主要な5580万ドルのクジラ振替を記録する中、今すぐポートフォリオに追加すべき暗号資産

クジラがRipple（XRP）で数百万を動かすとき、暗号資産市場は投機で騒然となりますが、最も賢明な機会は通常、ハイプ駆動の取引のレーダーから隠れています。Mutuum Finance（MUTM）はそのような高いポテンシャルを持つ暗号資産のお宝の一つであることが判明し、現在プレセール第6フェーズの真っ只中で、わずか$0.035で、すでに[…]
Nowchain
NOW$0,00419-0,23%
リップルコイン
XRP$2,8131-2,82%
Major
MAJOR$0,11861-2,35%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

Cantor Fitzgeraldはエヌビディアの目標株価を300ドルに引き上げ、60%の上昇を予測

リップル（XRP）が主要な5580万ドルのクジラ振替を記録する中、今すぐポートフォリオに追加すべき暗号資産

カナダドルはBoC金利決定を前に小幅に下落 - スコシアバンク

Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT)株：Colossus SSPが2025年モメンタムプログラムを立ち上げ独立クリエイターを支援し24%急騰