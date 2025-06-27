AguilaTrades opened another BTC short order with 20x leverage, with a liquidation price of $118,060 By: PANews 2025/06/27 16:18

BTC $121,491.21 -1.48% ORDER $0.3017 -8.96% JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades opened a 20x leveraged short position in BTC again three minutes ago after closing its BTC long position with a profit of $1.97 million today. It currently holds 532.6 BTC, worth approximately $56.91 million, with an opening price of $106,804.4 and a liquidation price of $118,060.