Crypto Exchange Bakkt Files for $1B Shelf Offering, Plans to Buy Bitcoin

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/27 13:58
Threshold
T$0.0154+0.52%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04554-2.60%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0003858-12.55%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011198+2.63%

Crypto marketplace Bakkt has filed for a $1 billion shelf registration with the SEC to raise capital, potentially to fund Bitcoin acquisitions under its updated treasury strategy.

The shelf offering could include sales of Bakkt’s Class A common stock, preferred stock, bonds, warrants, and debt securities. This strategy allows for flexible capital raising, without the need for a separate registration every time.

Per the S-3 registration, filed on Thursday, the proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. Under the newly updated investment policy, a portion of it could be allocated to Bitcoin and other digital assets.

“We may acquire Bitcoin or other digital assets using excess cash, proceeds from future equity or debt financings, or other capital sources, subject to the limitation set forth in our investment policy,” it read.

According to the SEC filing, the firm has not yet made any Bitcoin purchases.

Additionally, Bakkt intends to explore further financing alternatives, including the issuance of convertible notes, bonds, to purchase Bitcoin.

Bakkt’s Latest Crypto Treasury Plans

Bakkt announced on June 10 that it will allocate a portion of its treasury to Bitcoin and other “top-tier” cryptocurrencies. This aligns with its view in crypto as a store of value with long-term appreciation potential.

The firm, founded in 2018, is also actively evaluating global jurisdictions to deploy these strategies.

Besides, the timing and magnitude of Bitcoin purchases will depend on market conditions, capital market receptivity and business performance.

“This initiative is intended to support Bakkt’s transformation into a pure-play crypto infrastructure company and to enable us to strategically add Bitcoin and other digital assets to our treasury,” said Akshay Naheta, Co-CEO of Bakkt, at the time.

Bakkt Warns Regulatory Uncertainty, Evolving Crypto Rules

The filing stated risk disclosures, warning of regulatory uncertainties, potential security classification of crypto, and banking access disruptions.

Bakkt admitted that it had a “limited operating history and a history of operating losses.”

Last year, the company said it was concerned about its operational viability in 2025, owing to inadequate cash reserves.

The filing also specifically warned about future operations, where it “identified conditions and events that raised substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.”

In March 2025, the firm’s shares tanked 27%, after two major clients, Bank of America and Webull, had withdrawn their ties with Bakkt.

Following the announcement of the shelf offering on Thursday, the company’s shares surged over 3% and is now trading at $13.33, according to Google Finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

Hederaの最近のパフォーマンスは市場の注目を集めています。トークンは現在約$0.2245で取引され、過去[…]に7.24%の上昇を記録しています。投稿「HBARが$0.22を維持し、SHIBが0.000013を目指す中、BlockDAGの$420M+の資金調達とBWTアルパインフォーミュラ1®チームとの契約が世界的に注目を集める」はCoindooに最初に掲載されました。
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.2129-3.26%
シバイヌ
SHIB$0.000012-2.99%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.3642-5.36%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 03:55
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.883-3.51%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193-1.64%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share
リップル（XRP）が主要な5580万ドルのクジラ振替を記録する中、今すぐポートフォリオに追加すべき暗号資産

リップル（XRP）が主要な5580万ドルのクジラ振替を記録する中、今すぐポートフォリオに追加すべき暗号資産

クジラがRipple（XRP）で数百万を動かすとき、暗号資産市場は投機で騒然となりますが、最も賢明な機会は通常、ハイプ駆動の取引のレーダーから隠れています。Mutuum Finance（MUTM）はそのような高いポテンシャルを持つ暗号資産のお宝の一つであることが判明し、現在プレセール第6フェーズの真っ只中で、わずか$0.035で、すでに[…]
Nowchain
NOW$0.00419-0.23%
リップルコイン
XRP$2.8067-3.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.11871-2.17%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

リップル（XRP）が主要な5580万ドルのクジラ振替を記録する中、今すぐポートフォリオに追加すべき暗号資産

カナダドルはBoC金利決定を前に小幅に下落 - スコシアバンク

Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT)株：Colossus SSPが2025年モメンタムプログラムを立ち上げ独立クリエイターを支援し24%急騰