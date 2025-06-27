The Ethereum Foundation once again transferred 1,000 ETH to the wallet address starting with 0xc061 By: PANews 2025/06/27 12:59

JUNE $0.091 --% ETH $4,372.23 -3.41% WALLET $0.02379 -2.69%

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has just transferred another 1,000 ETH (worth US$2.45 million) to wallet 0xc061. The wallet 0xc061 has received a total of 9,000 ETH (worth $22 million) from the Ethereum Foundation in the past month.