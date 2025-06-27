Resolv team members deny the suspicion that the foundation sold coins, saying that 1.6 million RESOLVs have been repurchased By: PANews 2025/06/27 11:18

PANews reported on June 27 that Tim Shekikhachev, a member of the Resolv team, posted on X that Resolv has released more than 15% of its token supply to the market, including airdrops, market maker inventory, and incentive budgets. Most of them went to early users who supported the protocol for a long time before the token was generated. Some investors shorted the tokens in anticipation of a sell-off in the open market and planned to buy them back at a low price. Considering the aggressive sell-off that usually occurs after an airdrop, this strategy makes sense. Smart investors will want to re-enter the market at a lower valuation to obtain greater returns. Tim added: "The Resolv Foundation did not sell any tokens during this period. In fact, we are firm buyers at the current price - purchasing 1.6 million RESOLV at an average price of about $0.15 in the past 24 hours."