Belgravia Hartford Completes $1 Million Credit Line Drawdown to Expand Its Bitcoin Reserve By: PANews 2025/06/27 10:57

PANews reported on June 27 that according to newsfilecorp, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., a Canadian listed company, announced that it had completed the withdrawal of the second installment of $1 million in accordance with the agreement reached with Round13 Digital Asset Fund LP. According to the agreement, Round 13 DAF agreed to provide the company with a total credit line of up to $5 million in the form of one or more installments. All funds withdrawn under this credit line, including this second payment, must be used exclusively to purchase Bitcoin through Coinsquare's regulated over-the-counter trading desk. After completing the withdrawal of the second installment, Round 13 DAF has provided the company with a cumulative amount of $1.5 million under the credit line.