Hazeflow founder: Polychain made more than 4 times the profit by selling Celestia staking rewards By: PANews 2025/06/27 11:02

MORE $0.03407 +48.71% JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on June 27 that Hazeflow founder Pavel Paramonov said on the X platform: "Polychain invested about $20 million in Celestia and sold tokens worth more than $80 million through staking rewards alone. They achieved more than 4 times the profit without selling their main investment."