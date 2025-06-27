Aave DAO has voted to extend V3 to Aptos, the first deployment to a non-EVM ecosystem By: PANews 2025/06/27 09:57

PANews reported on June 27 that according to official news, Aave announced on the X platform that the proposal to deploy Aave V3 on Aptos has been approved. It is reported that this is its first deployment to a non-EVM ecosystem.