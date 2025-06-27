Coinbase CEO: The company is buying more Bitcoin every week By: PANews 2025/06/27 07:59

PANews reported on June 27 that in response to Nakamoto founder David Bailey's suggestion that "Coinbase needs to build a proper Bitcoin vault", Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong responded: "We are buying more Bitcoin every week."