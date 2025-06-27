Ripple integrates Wormhole to connect XRP Ledger to 35+ blockchains

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/27 02:01
リップルコイン
XRP$2.807-3.11%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193-1.64%

Ripple has integrated with Wormhole to connect the XRP Ledger and its EVM-compatible sidechain with over 35 blockchains.

Ripple (XRP) has taken a major step toward interoperability. On Thursday, June 26, the protocol integrated with the cross-chain interoperability protocol Wormhole. The move will make both the main XRP Ledger and Ripple’s new EVM-compatible sidechain compatible with over 35 blockchains.

Wormhole’s cross-chain bridge will connect the XRP Ledger to Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Polygon, and others. This will allow XRP-native dApps to interact with EVM chains, Solana DeFi platforms, and more. Additionally, developers will be able to build dApps that operate across multiple ecosystems.

Ripple bets on interoperability

According to David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and Co-creator of the XRP Ledger, interoperability is essential for mass adoption. He emphasized that Ripple’s role depends on opening up its ecosystem to other networks and their users.

According to Wormhole, the integration will help position XRP as an institutional-grade chain—particularly given Ripple’s reputation as a blockchain with a compliance-first approach.

Ripple will leverage this cross-chain interoperability to expand its offerings in decentralized finance, tokenization, and liquidity provision.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

Hederaの最近のパフォーマンスは市場の注目を集めています。トークンは現在約$0.2245で取引され、過去[…]に7.24%の上昇を記録しています。投稿「HBARが$0.22を維持し、SHIBが0.000013を目指す中、BlockDAGの$420M+の資金調達とBWTアルパインフォーミュラ1®チームとの契約が世界的に注目を集める」はCoindooに最初に掲載されました。
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.2129-3.26%
シバイヌ
SHIB$0.000012-2.99%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.3642-5.36%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 03:55
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.883-3.51%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193-1.64%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share
リップル（XRP）が主要な5580万ドルのクジラ振替を記録する中、今すぐポートフォリオに追加すべき暗号資産

リップル（XRP）が主要な5580万ドルのクジラ振替を記録する中、今すぐポートフォリオに追加すべき暗号資産

クジラがRipple（XRP）で数百万を動かすとき、暗号資産市場は投機で騒然となりますが、最も賢明な機会は通常、ハイプ駆動の取引のレーダーから隠れています。Mutuum Finance（MUTM）はそのような高いポテンシャルを持つ暗号資産のお宝の一つであることが判明し、現在プレセール第6フェーズの真っ只中で、わずか$0.035で、すでに[…]
Nowchain
NOW$0.00419-0.23%
リップルコイン
XRP$2.8067-3.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.11871-2.17%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

リップル（XRP）が主要な5580万ドルのクジラ振替を記録する中、今すぐポートフォリオに追加すべき暗号資産

カナダドルはBoC金利決定を前に小幅に下落 - スコシアバンク

Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT)株：Colossus SSPが2025年モメンタムプログラムを立ち上げ独立クリエイターを支援し24%急騰