“Regulators aren’t easy”: Acting CFTC Chair warns crypto firms against rule-bending under Trump Era

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 17:19
Threshold
T$0.01739-0.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.101+0.69%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00007324-1.26%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.04071-2.39%

Caroline Pham, the acting chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has made it clear that crypto firms shouldn’t expect a free pass on regulation just because political administration is shifting.

Speaking at the Coinbase Annual Summit with Yahoo Finance, Pham said that Donald Trump’s crypto stance doesn’t mean companies can ignore the rules or operate outside the law.

“There is no easy street for anybody, and regulators aren’t easy,” she stated. “Just because we are pro-innovation and pro-growth does not mean that you’re going to be able to get away with breaking the law.”

The acting chair clarified that this does not mean the commission will unfairly target the crypto sector as the previous administration did. Instead, the focus will be on fair and firm enforcement to tackle real issues like fraud and misconduct.

Pham further criticized the Biden regulatory era. Echoing industry sentiment, she emphasized that regulators bent the rules to go after crypto in ways the law didn’t support, an approach she describes as undermining trust in the U.S. system. 

She added that fear-based policymaking curated out of wrong perceptions that the industry is “evil” no longer serves, stressing the importance of restoring regulatory clarity.

Caroline Pham’s remarks come as U.S. crypto regulation takes a new form, especially with the appointment of Paul Atkins as the new Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Seen as a pro-crypto choice, Atkins is expected to help fulfill Trump’s promises to the sector and undo long-standing regulatory irregularities that have hindered growth.

Earlier this month, the regulatory chief reaffirmed his mission to create clearer rules for the crypto industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.06+1.04%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Bitcoin did go to $1,000,000 this cycle, according to crypto sleuth Pledditor. What does it mean?

Bitcoin did go to $1,000,000 this cycle, according to crypto sleuth Pledditor. What does it mean?

On June 24, 2025, a blogger using the Pledditor handle published an X post that kicks off like this: Bitcoin did go to $1,000,000 this cycle, it’s just the value wasn’t captured by “you”. It was captured by “them”. Then,…
Threshold
T$0.01745-0.22%
Wink
LIKE$0.011787+3.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/27 03:23
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Bitcoin did go to $1,000,000 this cycle, according to crypto sleuth Pledditor. What does it mean?

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence