Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin Sees $9.4B Volume on Grinex, Garantex’s Successor

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/26 21:33
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01227-3.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.091--%

Sanctioned cryptocurrency exchange Garantex’s alleged successor, Grinex, has processed over $9.3 billion of the Ruble-backed stablecoin A7A5. Speculations are rife about the nature of the token’s usage since the bulk of the transactions originated from only 124 wallets, as per a report by the Financial Times on 25 June 2025.

Currently, users can only find the A7A5 stablecoin listed on Uniswap. It boasts a market cap of $151 million, with about 12 million tokens in circulation. According to Grinex’s telegram channel, traders can use the Ruble-backed stablecoin to trade against the Russian Ruble and also against the USDT and the US dollar.

Elliptic analysts, cited by the Financial Times, suggest that rigid transfer patterns indicate internal fund movement rather than organic token adoption. Furthermore, the crypto-focused anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and blockchain analytics platform, Global Ledger, had suggested in March that Garantex had moved its liquidity and customer funds to Grinex.

These findings further cement the likelihood of Grinex having absorbed some of Garantex’s clientele, although Grinex denies any direct links to the sanctioned crypto exchange.

Elliptic‘s co-founder, Tom Robinson, said, “Garantex users with outstanding balances at the time it was shut down could have these balances credited to new accounts set up on Grinex.”

 

According to on-chain data from Etherscan and Tronscan, the A7A5, since its launch a few months ago, has managed to gather around 24000 users. Promsvyazbank, a Moscow-based bank under sanctions for its role in financing the Russian military, backs the A7A5 stablecoin 1:1 with Ruble reserves.

The Ruble-backed stablecoin’s circulating supply surpassed $140 million within a week of its launch, indicating a strong demand for the stablecoin from crypto users in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Explore: Best Meme Coin ICOs to Invest in June 2025

A7A5 Stablecoin Linked To Ilan Shor – Sanctioned Moldovan Businessman

Analysts, however, remain sceptical of the Ruble-backed stablecoin’s broader adoption because of the token’s clustered activity and unclear fund origins.

Additionally, the Centre for Information Resilience had unveiled linkages of the A7A5 stablecoin to Ilan Shor, a sanctioned Moldovan businessman, convicted of fraud. He was promoting the stablecoin at Russia’s St Petersburg International Economic Forum earlier this month.

A7A5, however, has claimed to sever ties with Shor in May.

Grinex has highlighted its aim to bring in more USDT alternatives rather than create vehicles to circumvent sanctions.

Explore: Top 20 Crypto to Buy in June 2025

Their spokesperson was quoted by another publication stating, “We strongly condemn any form of illegal activity, including sanctions evasion, money laundering, etc. All suspicious transactions are automatically blocked.”

On 7 March 2025, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) announced the disruption of Grarantex in coordination with authorities in Germany and Finland. In their joint operation, authorities seized Garantex’s domains in Germany and Finland.

Prosecutors pressed criminal charges against Garantex’s administrators, Aleksej Besciokov and Aleksandr Mira Serda, who oversaw the laundering operations, and authorities froze over $26 million of illegal funds.

Explore: Best New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2025

The post Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin Sees $9.4B Volume on Grinex, Garantex’s Successor appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

Hederaの最近のパフォーマンスは市場の注目を集めています。トークンは現在約$0.2245で取引され、過去[…]に7.24%の上昇を記録しています。投稿「HBARが$0.22を維持し、SHIBが0.000013を目指す中、BlockDAGの$420M+の資金調達とBWTアルパインフォーミュラ1®チームとの契約が世界的に注目を集める」はCoindooに最初に掲載されました。
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.21235-3.57%
シバイヌ
SHIB$0.00001198-3.07%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.3594-5.83%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 03:55
Share
2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0.24287+3.34%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.1187-1.93%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.869-3.98%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008164-1.66%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share

Trending News

More

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

カナダドルはBoC金利決定を前に小幅に下落 - スコシアバンク