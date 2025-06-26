Niural Completes $31 Million Series A Financing, Dedicated to AI-Driven Global PEO Platform By: PANews 2025/06/26 23:01

PANews reported on June 26 that Niural announced the completion of a $ 31 million Series A financing round led by Marathon Management Partners . Niural is reshaping global CFO and HR operations with the first AI- native PEO platform. Its end-to-end global PEO and payment platform is driven by its self-developed tax engine and AI collaboration tool EMMA , helping companies save more than 60 hours per month, reduce labor and foreign exchange costs by 50% , and reduce payroll errors by 90% . In the past year, Niural has achieved 700% ARR growth, and its clients include well-known companies such as Tensor and Polygon Labs . This round of financing will further advance its mission to build an AI intelligence hub for modern corporate CFOs .