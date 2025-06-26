FTX/Alameda liquidated 146 million BOBA tokens and transferred all to Coinbase Prime By: PANews 2025/06/26 21:16

BOBA $0.0848 -3.80% TOKEN $0.01228 -3.00% JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Yu Jin, after Boba Network announced that the token entered full circulation, the FTX/Alameda address liquidated 146 million $BOBA (about 12.22 million US dollars) held on the chain in the last 22 hours, and all of them were transferred to Coinbase Prime . This batch of tokens accounts for 29% of the total BOBA , and the current daily trading volume of BOBA in the secondary market is only a few million US dollars. Industry insiders believe that if this part of the tokens is to flow out, it may be completed through inter-institutional OTC methods.