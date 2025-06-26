Taurus launches the first private stablecoin contract

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 20:13
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01226-3.31%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003107-6.55%

Digital asset firm Taurus SA has officially deployed its first private stablecoin contract. The contract is build on the Aztec network, combining zero-knowledge proofs and compliance.

According to a press release sent to crypto.news, what sets the token apart from the mainstream legacy stablecoins is its private contract which encrypts all balances and transfers. Apart from the user, the smart contract only allows authorized parties like issuers and regulators.

The feature prevents third parties from monitoring crypto wallets, reverse-engineering investment strategies, or physically targeting users for their high-valued holdings. Private stablecoin contracts enable financial institutions to issue stablecoins for payment and treasury applications while also ensuring security and compliance.

Chief Security Officer at Taurus, JP Aumasson said that the launch of private contracts mark a major step in advancing security and anonymity for stablecoins. The token feature is able to address long-held concerns from banks and regulators looking to issue stablecoins.

“We showed that it’s possible to protect the privacy and security of stablecoin users while retaining the features of industry-standard stablecoins,” said Aumasson.

Apart from transaction encryption and compliance features, the smart contract also covers the same functionalities offered by major USD-pegged stablecoins like Circle’s USDC (USDC). These include features like admin-controlled mint and burn as well as a pause button that allows the user to halt transfers in case of emergencies.

Not only that, the token also allows users to blacklist addresses and events logging to create a verifiable audit trait.

The launch of Taurus’ private stablecoin contract comes ahead to the United States Senate passing the Genius Act as a way to establish a legal framework for stablecoins. Since then, the stablecoin supply has surged over $250 billion, marking a 1,200% growth since 2020 numbers.

Established in April 2018, Taurus SA is a digital asset firm based in Switzerland that provides enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure to issue, custody, and trade any digital assets: cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets, NFTs, and digital currencies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

Hederaの最近のパフォーマンスは市場の注目を集めています。トークンは現在約$0.2245で取引され、過去[…]に7.24%の上昇を記録しています。投稿「HBARが$0.22を維持し、SHIBが0.000013を目指す中、BlockDAGの$420M+の資金調達とBWTアルパインフォーミュラ1®チームとの契約が世界的に注目を集める」はCoindooに最初に掲載されました。
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.21235-3.57%
シバイヌ
SHIB$0.00001198-3.07%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.3594-5.83%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 03:55
Share
2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0.24287+3.34%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.1187-1.93%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.869-3.98%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008164-1.66%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share

Trending News

More

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

カナダドルはBoC金利決定を前に小幅に下落 - スコシアバンク