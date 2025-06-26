Nobitex Hack pulls curtains on months of suspicious fund movements

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 19:42
Moonveil
MORE$0.03376+47.35%
MAY
MAY$0.03727-2.63%
Major
MAJOR$0.1185-2.21%
FUND
FUND$0.0197-2.95%

The recent hack on Nobitex, Iran’s largest crypto exchange, dealt a major blow to the country’s crypto industry, draining millions in user funds. But the breach may have revealed more than just security flaws, as troubling on-chain history raises questions over the platform’s operations.

According to BeInCrypto, an investigation by blockchain intelligence firm Global Ledger into the June 18 Nobitex hack has found that the platform may have been engaging in stealthy fund movements well before the cyberattack. 

Per the report, on-chain analysis has revealed a pattern of practices typically linked to money laundering, such as peelchains, one-use wallets, and systematic balance sweeps, deeply embedded in the exchange’s infrastructure.

The attack on Nobitex affected multiple chains, resulting in the loss of over $90 million in assets. Shortly after the breach, Nobitex moved 1,801 BTC (worth around $187 million) from exposed wallets to new addresses. While the exchange described this as a protective measure, the investigation shows similar movement patterns had been occurring quietly for months.

Hot Wallets, Cold Moves: Nobitex’s shady crypto shuffle

Since as far back as October 2024, Nobitex has been using a stealth tactic known as peelchains, a method where funds are gradually split and passed through intermediaries or one-time-use wallets. This technique is used to quietly move large amounts of crypto, while obscuring their trail and making them difficult to trace.

On multiple occasions, several hot wallets tied to Nobitex repeatedly passed exactly 30 BTC between addresses, often through one-time-use intermediaries. Funds in these flows were eventually sent to exchange addresses or, in some cases, destinations linked to illicit actors.

Additionally, the investigation traced funds moving in and out of a wallet cluster that behaved like a central mixing layer. Many of these wallets had a short lifespan and were used just once before being abandoned, suggesting an intentional scheme to avoid detection.

Further evidence shows that Nobitex’s “rescue wallet,” which was supposedly deployed after the hack to safeguard the remaining funds, was found to have been active for months prior, consistently receiving chipped-off funds. The exchange has also continued similar asset movements post-hack and is said to still hold substantial reserves.

Global Ledger’s findings now raise questions about Nobitex’s operational transparency, including possible ties to illicit activity such as money laundering.

Gonjeshke Darande, the pro-Israel hacker group that claimed responsibility for the attack, previously accused Nobitex of being Iran’s “favorite sanctions violation tool.” The group also cited this as a key reason for targeting the exchange, claiming it as part of a broader retaliation effort tied to the Israel-Iran conflict.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

Hederaの最近のパフォーマンスは市場の注目を集めています。トークンは現在約$0.2245で取引され、過去[…]に7.24%の上昇を記録しています。投稿「HBARが$0.22を維持し、SHIBが0.000013を目指す中、BlockDAGの$420M+の資金調達とBWTアルパインフォーミュラ1®チームとの契約が世界的に注目を集める」はCoindooに最初に掲載されました。
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.21235-3.57%
シバイヌ
SHIB$0.00001198-3.07%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.3594-5.83%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 03:55
Share
2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0.24287+3.34%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.1187-1.93%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.869-3.98%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008164-1.66%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share

Trending News

More

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

カナダドルはBoC金利決定を前に小幅に下落 - スコシアバンク