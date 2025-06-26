With Bitcoin leading the rise, cloud mining has become the first choice for passive income

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As BTC breaks $105k and altcoins follow, some investors are turning away from high-risk trading in favor of passive income through cloud mining platforms like APT Miner.

The strong rise of Bitcoin has once again ignited the enthusiasm of the entire crypto market. In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) broke through the $105,000 mark, an increase of about 4%.

Following closely, there was a collective outbreak of altcoins and meme coins, with Ethereum (ETH) rising 8%, Sei soaring 43%, and popular projects such as SUI, LINK, and Solana also delivering double-digit gains. This market recovery led by Bitcoin is rapidly spreading to the wider field of crypto assets.

But at the same time, the sharp fluctuations in the market have also made many investors rethink a question: Is frequent chasing of rising and falling prices really suitable for everyone?

From ‘high-frequency trading’ to ‘stable holding’

Many investors who once held large positions in mainstream currencies such as XRP and Bitcoin have now chosen another more stable path: cloud mining.

They are not giving up the market, but building a more certain passive income system through cloud mining platforms such as APT Miner. Here, users don’t need to buy mining machines or understand technology. They just choose a suitable contract, and the system will automatically start mining and automatically settle, and the income will be credited to their account on time every day.

Many users reported that the daily income easily exceeded US$7,000, and was not affected by short-term fluctuations in the currency price, truly realizing “making money while sleeping.”

Why are more and more users choosing APT Miner?

APT Miner was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Warrington, UK. It is a cloud mining service platform with a formal license. The platform’s mining machine partners include industry giants such as Bitmain and Canaan Creative, with stable computing power, energy saving and high efficiency.

Most importantly, APT Miner supports a variety of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, etc. Regardless of which crypto asset users prefer, they can flexibly configure their mining strategy.

Platform advantages include:

New users will receive a $15 bonus upon registration, and $0.6/day upon signing in.

Fixed daily income, automatic return of principal at the end of the contract

No technical background required, automatic operation and maintenance

Minimum investment of $100, supports multi-currency settlement

9 million users worldwide, transparent and open data

Real returns display (selected contracts):

For more contract details, visit the contracts page on the official website.

The market is moving, but traders don’t have to follow the trend

The crypto market has never lacked short-term surges, but what really gives people peace of mind is the visible and tangible benefits. In the past few years, APT Miner has not only helped users achieve steady asset appreciation, but also provided a path suitable for “non-technical investors”.

Investing is never about chasing the trend, but about seeing who can go further. Steady progress is the real confidence to survive bull and bear markets.

To learn more about APT Miner, visit the official website and download the app. Customer service email: [email protected]