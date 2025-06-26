With Bitcoin leading the rise, cloud mining has become the first choice for passive income

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 18:30
ビットコイン
BTC$121,581.67-1.38%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13301-0.02%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193-1.33%
Aptos
APT$5.027-3.51%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As BTC breaks $105k and altcoins follow, some investors are turning away from high-risk trading in favor of passive income through cloud mining platforms like APT Miner.

Table of Contents

  • From ‘high-frequency trading’ to ‘stable holding’
  • Why are more and more users choosing APT Miner?
  • The market is moving, but traders don’t have to follow the trend

The strong rise of Bitcoin has once again ignited the enthusiasm of the entire crypto market. In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) broke through the $105,000 mark, an increase of about 4%.

Following closely, there was a collective outbreak of altcoins and meme coins, with Ethereum (ETH) rising 8%, Sei soaring 43%, and popular projects such as SUI, LINK, and Solana also delivering double-digit gains. This market recovery led by Bitcoin is rapidly spreading to the wider field of crypto assets.

But at the same time, the sharp fluctuations in the market have also made many investors rethink a question: Is frequent chasing of rising and falling prices really suitable for everyone?

From ‘high-frequency trading’ to ‘stable holding’

Many investors who once held large positions in mainstream currencies such as XRP and Bitcoin have now chosen another more stable path: cloud mining.

They are not giving up the market, but building a more certain passive income system through cloud mining platforms such as APT Miner. Here, users don’t need to buy mining machines or understand technology. They just choose a suitable contract, and the system will automatically start mining and automatically settle, and the income will be credited to their account on time every day.

Many users reported that the daily income easily exceeded US$7,000, and was not affected by short-term fluctuations in the currency price, truly realizing “making money while sleeping.”

Why are more and more users choosing APT Miner?

APT Miner was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Warrington, UK. It is a cloud mining service platform with a formal license. The platform’s mining machine partners include industry giants such as Bitmain and Canaan Creative, with stable computing power, energy saving and high efficiency.

Most importantly, APT Miner supports a variety of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, etc. Regardless of which crypto asset users prefer, they can flexibly configure their mining strategy.

Platform advantages include:

  • New users will receive a $15 bonus upon registration, and $0.6/day upon signing in.
  • Fixed daily income, automatic return of principal at the end of the contract
  • No technical background required, automatic operation and maintenance
  • Minimum investment of $100, supports multi-currency settlement
  • 9 million users worldwide, transparent and open data
  • Real returns display (selected contracts):
With Bitcoin leading the rise, cloud mining has become the first choice for passive income - 1

For more contract details, visit the contracts page on the official website.

The market is moving, but traders don’t have to follow the trend

The crypto market has never lacked short-term surges, but what really gives people peace of mind is the visible and tangible benefits. In the past few years, APT Miner has not only helped users achieve steady asset appreciation, but also provided a path suitable for “non-technical investors”.

Investing is never about chasing the trend, but about seeing who can go further. Steady progress is the real confidence to survive bull and bear markets.

To learn more about APT Miner, visit the official website and download the app. Customer service email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

Hederaの最近のパフォーマンスは市場の注目を集めています。トークンは現在約$0.2245で取引され、過去[…]に7.24%の上昇を記録しています。投稿「HBARが$0.22を維持し、SHIBが0.000013を目指す中、BlockDAGの$420M+の資金調達とBWTアルパインフォーミュラ1®チームとの契約が世界的に注目を集める」はCoindooに最初に掲載されました。
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.21235-3.57%
シバイヌ
SHIB$0.00001198-3.07%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.3594-5.83%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 03:55
Share
2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0.24287+3.34%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.1187-1.93%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.869-3.98%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008164-1.66%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share

Trending News

More

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

カナダドルはBoC金利決定を前に小幅に下落 - スコシアバンク