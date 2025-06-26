Hong Kong unveils digital asset policy 2.0 to boost stablecoin use, RWA tokenization, and regulation

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 18:36
EPNS
PUSH$0,0308-1,18%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,091--%
Allo
RWA$0,006277-3,91%

Hong Kong is stepping up its digital asset push with a new policy roadmap designed to scale innovation, regulation, and adoption.

On June 26, the Hong Kong government issued Policy Statement 2.0 on the Development of Digital Assets, outlining the next phase of its regulatory strategy. The update, which builds on the framework initially introduced in 2022, introduces a new “LEAP” framework designed to establish a trusted and innovation-driven digital asset ecosystem. 

The initiative targets four key areas, including legal streamlining, expanding tokenized products, advancing use cases, as well as people and partnership development.

A key pillar of the framework is building unified regulation and supporting tokenized real-world assets. Hong Kong plans to establish a clear regulatory regime covering crypto exchanges, stablecoin issuers, dealers, and custodians, with the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) overseeing the licensing process.

In parallel, the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will lead a legal review to enable the use of tokenized financial instruments, including bonds, to open up new market opportunities and bring real-world assets on-chain.

Beyond regulatory structure, the government also aims to grow the tokenized asset market. Plans include making tokenized government bonds more mainstream, clarifying tax treatment for tokenized ETFs, and enabling their trading on licensed platforms. The updated policy will also extend tokenization to sectors such as gold, precious metals, and renewable energy, demonstrating how blockchain can enhance accessibility and liquidity in traditional markets.

Another core focus is encouraging adoption and industry collaboration. Regulators will move forward with the new stablecoin licensing regime, set to launch on August 1. Additionally, new use cases will be tested for stablecoin use in everyday situations, such as payments and financial services.

To support this, the government will foster collaboration between public agencies and industry players to help build the underlying infrastructure for digital assets.

On the talent front, the policy outlines efforts to position Hong Kong as a digital asset research and education hub. Authorities plan to partner with academia and industry on joint programs, global collaboration, and long-term workforce development in the sector.

Emphasizing the importance of the policy upgrade, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan described it as a practical blueprint for boosting the local digital asset scene.

“The Policy Statement 2.0 sets out our vision for DA development and showcases the practical use of tokenisation through application, with a view to boosting the diversification of use cases, he said, adding that “it will bring benefits to both the economy and society while consolidating Hong Kong’s leading position as an international financial centre,” he said.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

Hederaの最近のパフォーマンスは市場の注目を集めています。トークンは現在約$0.2245で取引され、過去[…]に7.24%の上昇を記録しています。投稿「HBARが$0.22を維持し、SHIBが0.000013を目指す中、BlockDAGの$420M+の資金調達とBWTアルパインフォーミュラ1®チームとの契約が世界的に注目を集める」はCoindooに最初に掲載されました。
ヘデラ
HBAR$0,21235-3,57%
シバイヌ
SHIB$0,00001198-3,07%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1,3594-5,83%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 03:55
Share
2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0,24287+3,34%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003055-14,66%
Major
MAJOR$0,1187-1,93%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2,869-3,98%
Stage
STAGE$0,0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0,008164-1,66%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share

Trending News

More

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

カナダドルはBoC金利決定を前に小幅に下落 - スコシアバンク