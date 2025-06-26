The Financial Regulatory Bureau and other two departments: In the next five years, a high-quality inclusive financial system will be basically established By: PANews 2025/06/26 17:57

PANews reported on June 26 that the State Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau and the People's Bank of China jointly issued the "Implementation Plan for High-quality Development of Inclusive Finance in the Banking and Insurance Industries". The "Implementation Plan" clearly states that a high-quality comprehensive inclusive financial system will be basically established in the next five years, and inclusive finance will promote common prosperity to a new level. The inclusive financial service system will continue to be optimized, the inclusive credit system will be consolidated and improved, and the inclusive insurance system will be gradually improved.