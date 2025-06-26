China Renaissance Capital announces $100 million investment in Web3.0 and cryptocurrency By: PANews 2025/06/26 18:13

PANews reported on June 26 that according to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange announcement, the board of directors of China Renaissance Capital Holdings decided to enter the Web3.0 and cryptocurrency asset fields and approved a total budget of US$ 100 million, which is planned to be used for the group's development of Web3.0 business and investment in cryptocurrency assets in the next two years. The announcement pointed out that the group will increase its investment in stablecoins, RWA (real world assets) and cryptocurrency ecosystems based on its successful investment in Circle Internet Group and several cryptocurrency companies' IPOs and multiple rounds of financing, and actively promote the application and upgrade of relevant business licenses.