The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on Ukrainians to join the survey on the AI Development Strategy

By: Incrypted
2025/06/26 16:55
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1205-6.58%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000001122+0.53%
  • The Ministry of Digital Transformation has launched a survey on the AI Development Strategy for those interested in innovation.
  • It will run until 10 July.
  • The questionnaire explores the ideas, risks, and priorities of this area for the state.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with international partners, has started drafting the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development Strategy for Ukraine until 2030. In this regard, the ministry has initiated an online survey that will be open until 10 July.

The document itself will become a guideline for the integration of AI technologies into key areas of the country’s life — from public administration and economy to education, defense, and healthcare.

The survey is open to:

  • Representatives of business and startups;
  • Public sector employees;
  • Scientists and educators;
  • Anyone interested in the development of innovations in Ukraine.

The development is being carried out in partnership with the Estonian company Digital Nation OÜ, with the support of the Estonian Centre for International Development (ESTDEV), as well as the UK DIGIT project, implemented by the Eurasia Foundation with funding from UK Dev.

The project fits into the broader WINWIN Digital Development and Innovation Strategy 2030, which defines Ukraine’s technological priorities.

The questionnaire covers the participants’ views on:

  • National strategic goals in the field of AI;
  • Opportunities and risks of the technology;
  • Niches in which Ukraine can achieve global leadership (e.g. AI for agriculture, cybersecurity, or digital governance);
  • The biggest obstacles to AI development and ways to overcome them;
  • Key policy decisions and investments needed to develop the AI ecosystem.

The agency emphasized that the strategy should be the result of a broad public dialogue and reflect the interests of various groups of the population, from experts to ordinary users.

In May 2025, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Council of Europe signed the world’s first Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

However, according to a report by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, more than half of Ukrainians surveyed have not used AI.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the “Ukrainian Startup Fund” have developed a Sandbox project for AI and blockchain startups.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

Hederaの最近のパフォーマンスは市場の注目を集めています。トークンは現在約$0.2245で取引され、過去[…]に7.24%の上昇を記録しています。投稿「HBARが$0.22を維持し、SHIBが0.000013を目指す中、BlockDAGの$420M+の資金調達とBWTアルパインフォーミュラ1®チームとの契約が世界的に注目を集める」はCoindooに最初に掲載されました。
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.21235-3.57%
シバイヌ
SHIB$0.00001198-3.07%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.3594-5.83%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 03:55
Share
2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0.24287+3.34%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.1187-1.93%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.869-3.98%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008164-1.66%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share

Trending News

More

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

カナダドルはBoC金利決定を前に小幅に下落 - スコシアバンク