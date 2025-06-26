Mega Matrix, a US listed company, announced its first purchase of 12 BTC

By: PANews
2025/06/26 09:45
ビットコイン
BTC$121,521.16-1.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.091--%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to PR Newswire, Mega Matrix Inc., a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, announced that it had bought 12 bitcoins for the first time, with an average price of US$105,554. The company announced last month that its board of directors had approved Bitcoin and Ethereum as treasury reserve assets in an effort to enhance its long-term balance sheet.

