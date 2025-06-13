The second largest individual holder of HYPE pledged 3.35 million HYPE 11 hours ago, worth more than 130 million US dollars PANews 2025/06/13 13:04

MORE $0.02136 +10.33% HYPE $40.58 +8.01% SECOND $0.0000576 +16.83% LENS $0.003391 -2.86%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, HYPE's second largest individual holder @laurentzeimes pledged 3.35 million HYPE (worth US$130.69 million) 11 hours ago.